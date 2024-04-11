While the majority of alerts have now been dropped, there are still two estuaries in south Wales that have flood alerts in force as of 10am on Thursday, April 11.

The Usk Estuary in Newport and the Wye Estuary in Monmouthshire are still on flood alert, having been on this status since 8.45pm on Sunday, April 7.

According to the Natural Resources Wales website, the message is likely to remain in place for much of the day, given that they suggested the message would be "updated after tomorrow's (Thursday) high tide or if the situation changes" around 10.30pm on Wednesday night.

This applies to the Wye Estuary in Monmouthshire.

Natural Resources Wales reported that the high tide in Newport was expected to reach 7.2 metres at 9.45am this morning, Thursday, April 11, with the previous high tide of 7.4 reached on Wednesday evening.

A statement on their website said: "Due to the predicted levels for the next high tides, this alert will remain in force until at least Thursday morning's high tide."

As the flood alert for the Rivers Wye and Monnow in Monmouthshire was removed just after 7.30am on Thursday morning, it could be possible that the there is still a very high predicted tide in the Usk and Wye Estuaries later on Thursday, thus meaning Natural Resources Wales need to keep the active flood alerts in place.