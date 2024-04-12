LEIGH SIMON ELSTON, 35, of Wallis Drive, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly must pay £1,396 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 72mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on September 14, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

RHYS DAVID GRIFFITHS, 36, Pengam Street, Glan-y-Nant, Caerphilly must pay £1,147 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 79mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on September 10, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GLYNIS DAVIES, 65, of Keene Avenue, Rogerstone, Newport was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

OWAIN JAMES BROWN, 47, of Ael y Bryn Terrace, Treowen, Caerphilly was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

HOLLY VICTORIA GILLARD, 27, of Gurnos Estate, Brynmawr must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

LAUREN ALISSA MORRIS, 29, of Commercial Street, Ynysddu, Caerphilly must pay £304 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR in Newport on September 10, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

CHRISTOPHER DAVIES, 53, of Brecnock Close, Brynmawr must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on September 10, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SIAN EMMA CURTIS, 46, of St David's Road, Pengam, Blackwood must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 49mph in 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on September 8, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

EUGENE SCORR, 34, of Longfellow Road, Caldicot must pay £120 in a fine and costs after he admitted failing to comply with the community requirement of a suspended prison sentence.

BETHAN JENKINS, 37, of Windsor Road, Brynmawr must pay £262 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in 50mph zone on the A465 at Blackrock, Abergavenny on September 8, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

LOUISE KAYE EDWARDS, 43, of St David's Park, New Tredegar, Caerphilly must pay £291 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in 50mph zone on the A465 at Blackrock, Abergavenny on September 8, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

LEE LOADER, 41, of Castle Lane, Pontywaun, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on September 10, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.