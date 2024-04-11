According to a post shared on the club's official Facebook page just after 2.30pm on Wednesday, April 10, the break-in happened in the small hours, and the post claimed it was not the only pub to have been broken into in recent weeks.

The post shared CCTV footage of the incident, which has been reported to Gwent Police, and asked locals to share and get in touch with the chairman of the club if they have any information that might help the investigation.

Commenters on the post were horrified at the news, saying Bistro 8 was also broken into recently.

The news had first been revealed to some regular locals around 15 minutes before the official post about the break-in when the club was forced to announce it would be unable to open as usual on Wednesday night.

Gwent Police have confirmed the burglary has been reported to them and an investigation to find the people responsible is underway.

They have asked anyone with information to contact them by calling 101, or message on social media.

The full statement from the police said: "We received a report of a burglary at an address in Commercial Street, Pontllanfraith, on Wednesday 10 April.

"An unknown man has forced entry to the building and is believed to have taken a quantity of cash from the bar area, including charity boxes, sometime between 1.30am and 2.30am.

"Officers attended and enquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400114796.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 with details."