Aimed at helping local businesses begin or broaden their exporting activities, the free-of-charge gathering at the Vale Resort, is the third in a chain of events designed to foster business expansion for the UK's food and drink industry.

At the core of the event are industry-led sessions.

Key discussions will tackle issues like international brand development as well as overcoming exportation hurdles, the workings of overseas markets, and making informed decisions on key export locations.

The gathering will offer participants an invaluable platform to network with experienced exporters and understand the support systems available to their enterprises from the UK Government, the Welsh Government, and the private sector, to bolster their global sales.

Malcolm Offord, UK Government minister for exports and co-chair of the FDEC, described the event as an opportunity for local businesses to tap into global demand for food and drinks produced in Wales.

Mr Offord said: "The FDEC are looking to do all that we can to help businesses take advantage of the opportunities that are out there.

"This event will help businesses to grasp these opportunities, and better understand the support that’s available to help them start or expand their exporting journey."

The Food and Drink Export Council, a collective expert committee, is primarily involved in pushing the growth of UK food and drink exports.

It comprises representatives from the UK Government, the Welsh Government, the industry, and other devolved administrations.

Huw Irranca Davies, Welsh Government cabinet secretary for climate change and rural affairs, welcomed FDEC's initiative.

Mr Davies stated: "I’m delighted that we can welcome the Food and Drink Export Council event to Wales.

We look forward to further collaboration with the Food and Drink Export Council."

The collaborative learning format of the event was also commended by Tee Sandhu, co-founder of SamosaCo and a member of the FDEC, who said the event will help 'overcome challenges and create new opportunities.'