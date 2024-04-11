Rowling openly hit out at the pair in the wake of a landmark review into gender treatment in the UK.

The Cass Review, published on Wednesday by paediatrician Dr Hilary Cass, set out 32 recommendations for gender services treating under-18s.

Rowling has been an outspoken and controversial trans critic in recent years and has taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, several times to speak out against gender treatment.

The first review of its kind, commissioned by NHS England, found the debate around gender identity has been steeped in “toxicity”, leading to health professionals being “afraid” to discuss their views openly.

When someone claimed that Radcliffe and Watson owe her "a very public apology... safe in the knowledge that you will forgive them", Rowling responded: "Not safe, I'm afraid."

She added: "Celebs who cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women's hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatised detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single sex spaces."

In a series of tweets following the report's publication, Rowling wrote: "Over the last four years, Hilary Cass has conducted the most robust review of the medical evidence for transitioning children that's ever been conducted. Mere hours after it was released to the press and public, committed ideologues are doubling down.

"These are people who've deemed opponents 'far-right' for wanting to know there are proper checks and balances in place before autistic, gay and abused kids - groups that are all overrepresented at gender clinics - are left sterilised, inorgasmic, lifelong patients.

"I understand that the review's conclusions will have come as a seismic shock to those who've hounded and demonised whistleblowers and smeared opponents as bigots and transphobes, but trying to discredit Hilary Cass's work isn't merely misguided. It's actively malign.

"Even if you don't feel ashamed of cheerleading for what now looks like severe medical malpractice, even if you don't want to accept that you might have been wrong, where's your sense of self-preservation? The bandwagon you hopped on so gladly is hurtling towards a cliff.

"And if I sound angry, it's because I'm bloody angry. I read Cass this morning and my anger's been mounting all day. Kids have been irreversibly harmed, and thousands are complicit, not just medics, but the celebrity mouthpieces, unquestioning media and cynical corporations.

"The consequences of this scandal will play out for decades. You cheered it on. You did all you could to impede and misrepresent research. You tried to bully people out of their jobs for opposing you. Young people have been experimented on, left infertile and in pain.

"I thought the last tweet was going to be my last, but I just burst into tears. The #CassReview may be a watershed moment, but it comes too late for detransitioners who've written me heartbreaking letters of regret. Today's not a triumph, it's the laying bare of a tragedy."