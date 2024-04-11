From Skirrid Fawr to the Wye Valley, south Wales is blessed with a range of picturesque spots to take your dog out for a walk.

But with so many fantastic dog-friendly walks to choose from it can be hard to know which one to do.

To help, AllTrails - one of the most trusted and used outdoor platforms/apps in the world and recently named Apple's iPhone App of the Year - has come up with a list of the top 10 dog walks in south Wales.

The best dog walks in South Wales

Using their expertise and feedback from over 65 million followers, AllTrails has revealed the best walks to take your dog on in south Wales are:

Keeper's Pond to the Blorenge (Abergavenny) Ogmore-by-Sea Circular (Southerndown) Skirrid Fawr (Abergavenny) Pant-Skirrid Wood and Skirrid Fawr circular (Abergavenny) The Skirrid circular (Abergavenny) Pendine tio Morfa Bychan WW2 fortifications (Carmarthen) Chwarel Y Fan and Bal-Mawr Circular (Abergavenny) The Blorenge and Hill's Tramroad Circular (Abergavenny) Wye Valley (Monmouth) Taith Gardd y Goedwig (Forest Harden Walk) (Carmarthen)

Keeper's Pond to the Blorenge

Length: 4.8km

Time: 1 hour and 28 minutes

Difficulty: Moderately challenging

Popular for: Hiking, running, walking and dogs are welcome.

Ogmore-by-Sea Circular

Length: 11.3km

Time: 2 hour and 36 minutes

Difficulty: Moderately challenging

Popular for: Birding, hiking, running and dogs are welcome.

How many of these walks in south Wales have you taken your dog on? (Image: Getty Images)

Skirrid Fawr

Length: 4.3km

Time: 1 hour and 45 minutes

Difficulty: Moderately challenging

Popular for: Birding, hiking, running and dogs are welcome.

Pant-Skirrid Wood and Skirrid Fawr circular

Length: 4.7km

Time: 1 hour and 53 minutes

Difficulty: Moderately challenging

Popular for: Birding, hiking, and mountain biking.

The Skirrid circular

Length: 5km

Time: 1 hour and 55 minutes

Difficulty: Moderately challenging

Popular for: Hiking, running, walking and dogs are welcome.

Skirrid Fawr is among one of the best walks to take your dog on in south Wales. (Image: Getty Images)

Pendine tio Morfa Bychan WW2 fortifications

Length: 3.1km

Time: 1 hour and 2 minutes

Difficulty: Moderately challenging

Popular for: Camping, hiking, running and dogs are welcome.

Chwarel Y Fan and Bal-Mawr Circular

Length: 14.8km

Time: 4 hour and 50 minutes

Difficulty: Challenging

Popular for: Camping, hiking, running and dogs are welcome.

The Blorenge and Hill's Tramroad Circular

Length: 6.1km

Time: 2 hour and 55 minutes

Difficulty: Challenging

Popular for: Hiking, running, walking and dogs are welcome.

There are a number of picturesque dog walks across South Wales. (Image: Getty Images)

Wye Valley

Length: 17.7km

Time: 4 hour and 52 minutes

Difficulty: Challenging

Popular for: Hiking, running, walking and dogs are welcome.

Taith Gardd y Goedwig (Forest Harden Walk)

Length: 8.2km

Time: 2 hour and 46 minutes

Difficulty: Moderately challenging

Popular for: Hiking, running, and walking

All Trails has more than 400,000 curated trails across the world to help people "discover unexpected gems, even in your own backyard".

It boasts over 65 million explorers in which to pull feedback from and there has been more than 1.1 billion miles through the app.

For more information visit the AllTrails website or download the app.