Are you looking for a nice walk to do with your four-legged friend?
From Skirrid Fawr to the Wye Valley, south Wales is blessed with a range of picturesque spots to take your dog out for a walk.
But with so many fantastic dog-friendly walks to choose from it can be hard to know which one to do.
To help, AllTrails - one of the most trusted and used outdoor platforms/apps in the world and recently named Apple's iPhone App of the Year - has come up with a list of the top 10 dog walks in south Wales.
The best dog walks in South Wales
Using their expertise and feedback from over 65 million followers, AllTrails has revealed the best walks to take your dog on in south Wales are:
- Keeper's Pond to the Blorenge (Abergavenny)
- Ogmore-by-Sea Circular (Southerndown)
- Skirrid Fawr (Abergavenny)
- Pant-Skirrid Wood and Skirrid Fawr circular (Abergavenny)
- The Skirrid circular (Abergavenny)
- Pendine tio Morfa Bychan WW2 fortifications (Carmarthen)
- Chwarel Y Fan and Bal-Mawr Circular (Abergavenny)
- The Blorenge and Hill's Tramroad Circular (Abergavenny)
- Wye Valley (Monmouth)
- Taith Gardd y Goedwig (Forest Harden Walk) (Carmarthen)
Keeper's Pond to the Blorenge
Length: 4.8km
Time: 1 hour and 28 minutes
Difficulty: Moderately challenging
Popular for: Hiking, running, walking and dogs are welcome.
For more details visit the AllTrails website.
Ogmore-by-Sea Circular
Length: 11.3km
Time: 2 hour and 36 minutes
Difficulty: Moderately challenging
Popular for: Birding, hiking, running and dogs are welcome.
For more details visit the AllTrails website.
Skirrid Fawr
Length: 4.3km
Time: 1 hour and 45 minutes
Difficulty: Moderately challenging
Popular for: Birding, hiking, running and dogs are welcome.
For more details visit the AllTrails website.
Pant-Skirrid Wood and Skirrid Fawr circular
Length: 4.7km
Time: 1 hour and 53 minutes
Difficulty: Moderately challenging
Popular for: Birding, hiking, and mountain biking.
For more details visit the AllTrails website.
The Skirrid circular
Length: 5km
Time: 1 hour and 55 minutes
Difficulty: Moderately challenging
Popular for: Hiking, running, walking and dogs are welcome.
For more details visit the AllTrails website.
Pendine tio Morfa Bychan WW2 fortifications
Length: 3.1km
Time: 1 hour and 2 minutes
Difficulty: Moderately challenging
Popular for: Camping, hiking, running and dogs are welcome.
For more details visit the AllTrails website.
Chwarel Y Fan and Bal-Mawr Circular
Length: 14.8km
Time: 4 hour and 50 minutes
Difficulty: Challenging
Popular for: Camping, hiking, running and dogs are welcome.
For more details visit the AllTrails website.
The Blorenge and Hill's Tramroad Circular
Length: 6.1km
Time: 2 hour and 55 minutes
Difficulty: Challenging
Popular for: Hiking, running, walking and dogs are welcome.
For more details visit the AllTrails website.
Wye Valley
Length: 17.7km
Time: 4 hour and 52 minutes
Difficulty: Challenging
Popular for: Hiking, running, walking and dogs are welcome.
For more details visit the AllTrails website.
Taith Gardd y Goedwig (Forest Harden Walk)
Length: 8.2km
Time: 2 hour and 46 minutes
Difficulty: Moderately challenging
Popular for: Hiking, running, and walking
For more details visit the AllTrails website.
All Trails has more than 400,000 curated trails across the world to help people "discover unexpected gems, even in your own backyard".
It boasts over 65 million explorers in which to pull feedback from and there has been more than 1.1 billion miles through the app.
For more information visit the AllTrails website or download the app.
