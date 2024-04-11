A WOMAN and two men have been charged with cocaine trafficking offences.
Billie Joy, 27, Grant Evans, 32, and James Hallett, 33, appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court to face various allegations.
Joy, of Twmpath Road, Abersychan, Pontypool has been charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and perverting the course of justice.
Evans, of British School Close, Abersychan, Pontypool has been charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine.
Hallett, of Fair View, Blackwood has been charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession with intent to supply amphetamine, possession with intent to supply cannabis, possession of criminal property, possession of cannabis and driving a Range Rover Evoque without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
The claims are alleged to have taken place in Pontypool between January 15 and April 7.
The defendants are due to appear in the crown court on May 7.
Joy was granted conditional bail.
Evans and Hallett were remanded in custody.
