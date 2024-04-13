Beryl Hall joined a local Slimming World group in Chepstow in November 2012 and reached her target weight in nine months.

Mrs Hall lost an incredible four stone, seven pounds after doctors told her to lose more weight to have her hip resurfacing surgery.

She told the South Wales Argus her secret of maintaining her weight loss over ten years.

She said: “My weight has been up and down for years, but I had a hip resurfacing done and when I went to see the consultant they asked if I had gained a little weight and I said yes, I have.

"They suggested that I try to lose it as I might have to have the other hip done, so then I walked into the slimming world in Chepstow and thought I am going to do this.

“It was a bit of a shock when I first weighed, especially as clothes were getting bigger and then from there, I was very good and lost week on week.”

The mum of two started her local slimming group at 14 and a half stone and in nine months got down to an impressive 9st 11lbs.

Despite reaching her target weight in August 2013, she still attends her local Slimming World group claiming it’s made her more active than ever.

She added: “I might keep going every week and it has done me so much good mentally because you get so depressed when you can't find something to wear.

"Last year was my tenth anniversary since joining, and I have been at Target for almost eleven years."

Her go-to food before starting Slimming World was white bread sandwiches, crisps, and cakes, but limiting them has made her the healthiest she had ever been.

“I’m quite fit and I now go to an aqua class and a walking class with my friend I am more active now than ever, and I like to climb stairs instead of going up in the lifts.

“I do feel so much better for losing that weight, I even inspired my husband to lose a few pounds.

"It is one of the best lifestyle changes I have ever done and I would recommend it to anyone who struggles to lose weight.”