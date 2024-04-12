The Tesco Express store in Castle View, Caerphilly, will close on Sunday, April 14, for a period of around six weeks.

The temporary closure is planned to enable a major refurbishment of the store to take place, in particular a full refit.

This will include new flooring, internal fixtures and fridges for products.

The store is set to reopen at 9am on Thursday, May 16.

A spokesperson for Tesco said: “Our Caerphilly Express store at the Castle View Shopping Centre will close on Sunday to allow us to carry out a full refurbishment of the site.

"We're sorry for the inconvenience, and we look forward to serving customers in our improved store from mid-May.”

During the period of closure, there will be three other Tesco stores available for customers in Caerphilly.

These are: