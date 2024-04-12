A BRANCH of supermarket giant Tesco is set to close for a major refurbishment.
The Tesco Express store in Castle View, Caerphilly, will close on Sunday, April 14, for a period of around six weeks.
The temporary closure is planned to enable a major refurbishment of the store to take place, in particular a full refit.
This will include new flooring, internal fixtures and fridges for products.
The store is set to reopen at 9am on Thursday, May 16.
A spokesperson for Tesco said: “Our Caerphilly Express store at the Castle View Shopping Centre will close on Sunday to allow us to carry out a full refurbishment of the site.
"We're sorry for the inconvenience, and we look forward to serving customers in our improved store from mid-May.”
During the period of closure, there will be three other Tesco stores available for customers in Caerphilly.
These are:
- Tesco Express Caerphilly Brynhyfryd Road - Bowls Court, Bowls Terrace, Caerphilly, CF83 2RD
- Tesco Express Riverbank Court - Newport Road, Trethomas, Caerphilly, CF83 8BY
- Tesco Caerphilly Crossways Superstore - Parc Pontypandy Crossways Retail Park, Caerphilly, CF83 3NL
