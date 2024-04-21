The much-loved story of estranged families, sisterly love and icy magic was brought to life as this corner of Sedbury, near Chepstow, was transformed into the snowflake-strewn Arendelle where we joined Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven on their snowy adventure.

With familiar songs Love Is An Open Door; Do You Want To Build A Snowman; In Summer and powerhouse Let It Go, this nod to Hans Christian Andersen’s the Snow Queen is a family favourite and the cast were in their element.

Perform Academy’s five to 12 year olds and the Advanced group’s 13 to 18 year olds split the bill over the three days and with a 40-strong revolving cast in each show, the young leads and even younger chorus impressed with their confidence and ease in telling the story.

A veritable merry go round of 600 costume changes; super atmospheric lighting and an impressive set full of fun touches and trickery including a snow machine and, of course, Elsa’s scene stealing, blink-and-you-miss-it dress change.

The audience were transported to Northern Europe for an hour of drama, comedy, soaring ballads and a little bit of hygge.

Much like snowman Olaf and his love of warm hugs the performances were packed full of joy and fun more than enough to thaw any frozen heart.

This youth theatre is absolutely buzzing with talent brilliantly led by Louise Pugh, Megan Pugh and their enthusiastic team. Les Miserables is up next for the Advanced group and if Frozen is anything to go by make sure you snap up tickets as soon as they’re released. www.performchepstow.co.uk

Claire Gilmour