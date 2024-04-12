The initiative, called MonLife's Passport to Leisure Scheme (PTL), aims to increase fitness and wellness accessibility for the county's residents.

A discount of up to 50 per cent is offered for those on benefits.

This reduction helps people take part in numerous fitness activities, including swimming, gym sessions, classes, and more.

The PTL membership provides flexibility without the constraint of a minimum commitment period.

Two convenient options are available - Pay as You Go or Direct Debit.

The former option allows users to pay for services whenever required, whereas the latter assures consistent access to services through automatic monthly payments.

Extras for members include concessions on community learning leisure courses available at Community Hubs throughout Monmouthshire and potential future benefits involving other MonLife services.

Cllr Angela Sandles, Monmouthshire County Council's cabinet member for equalities and engagement, praised the programme: "Everyone has the right to access wellness facilities and our Passport to Leisure scheme ensures people can access the fantastic facilities that Monmouthshire County Council offers.

"Keep an eye on Monlife's and Monmouthshire County Council's social media feeds, as we've got some fantastic offers coming out across the year."

For inquiries, contact the membership team or staff at the leisure centres.

Specific information including eligibility and sign-up methods for the Passport to Leisure scheme can be obtained from their website.