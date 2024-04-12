Rachel Williams, from Malpas, Newport, the founder of SUTDA, (Stand Up to Domestic Abuse) was in an abusive relationship for 18 years.

She was shot and severely injured by her violent partner in 2011, who then died.

Ms Williams, who has campaigned to support domestic abuse survivors since the incident, is leading this project, called Project Titanium, which will screen anyone who is either a potential or licenced firearm holder.

She said: “Domestic abuse isn't always a black eye. It's about changing your lifestyles, habits, behaviour to pacify the perpetrator.

“Domestic violence is always complex and no size fits all, but, a lot of perpetrators usually showcase the same behaviour.”

Ms Williams hopes the project will soon be going national as the pilot with the Met Police in May 2023 has been deemed “impactful”.

Officers will be specially trained to help them understand the project.

She said: “This project will be going national as the project within the pilot years has been impactful. More police officers will be trained and given seminars to understand the project better.”

In order to best help those who may be at risk of domestic abuse, the questions are cleverly designed to identify the “basic nature” of the potential candidate, according to Ms Williams.

What is Project Titanium?

Project Titanium is a questionnaire created by Gwent Police and survivors of domestic abuse to help identify if domestic abuse is present in the home of a licensed or prospective firearms applicant.

Ms Williams was shot in the leg, shattering her bones, which were replaced by titanium, giving the project its title.

There are more than 6,300 firearms and shotgun certificate holders within Gwent.

The project involves a member of Gwent Police’s firearms department, a criminologist and magistrate and another domestic abuse survivor alongside Ms Williams.

What is the new screening process?

The questionnaire has 30 questions asked to the partners of any potential applicants, with the aim to identify possible perpetrators of domestic abuse who may own or potentially own a firearm.

The screening process has till date already led to seven licence holders being revoked or refused since May 2023 from the five forces.

It is not mandatory to go through the process, however if candidates reject or divulge their partner’s information it will automatically lead to the application being denied.

How long is a gun licence valid for?

Firearm and shotgun licences are valid for five years.

What happens if someone is scared to reveal details?

Gwent Police were keen to reassure possible victims that they will always have a “point of contact” should they be too scared to reveal any details.

A spokesperson said: “It’s about leaving the door open, so they know we are here to help at any time.

“We know the difficult position that victims are in, there is an additional fear if your partner does have access to a firearm. We would say please come forward with concerns so we can help to safeguard you and revoke their licence. Whether that is through the Titanium process or at any point.”

How many people have gone through the process?

To date, 5,000 firearms and shotgun licence grants and renewals have been completed using the Project Titanium questionnaire so far across the five forces involved.

What is the future of Project Titanium?

The aim is to introduce it to more police forces to reduce domestic abuse.

Public safety is the “paramount concern” for police within firearms licencing, and Gwent Police believe the project has enabled staff to identify those at risk of domestic abuse, in particular “coercive and controlling behaviour”.

A spokesperson added: Firearms can be deadly in the wrong hands, and it is our role to ensure that public safety is at the forefront of all of our decision making when deciding on whether to give someone a firearms certificate.”