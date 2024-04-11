The law contains measures to repeal the Vagrancy Act 1824 and replace it with new regulations targeting rough sleepers.

The changes, which are part of the imminent Criminal Justice Bill, have provoked opposition from a group of 15 priests, including Catholic priest Fr Dominic Robinson who chairs the Justice and Peace Commission of the Diocese of Westminster.

This intervention comes as the bill returns to Parliament after the Easter recess.

The proposed provisions grant police and local councils the power to address what is deemed a "public nuisance" – rough sleeping.

Non-compliance risks a penalty of £2,500 or a month in prison, a move that the clergy worry disproportionately targets the most vulnerable among us.

"This legislation is in no way proportionate and targets some of the most vulnerable people in our parishes," the group asserted.

This initiative stemmed from the West End of London, where the concerned clergy reside but will affect areas all over England and Wales.

They collaborated with the Catholic Union in sending a letter to MPs Nicke Aiken and Sir Keir Starmer, voicing their apprehension on the changes.

Critics argue the new legislation, announced earlier this year without a public consultation, positions homelessness as a crime rather than a societal issue needing comprehensive action.

Fr Dominic Robinson offered his perspective: "When this new legislation to criminalise the homeless was proposed the clergy across the West End of London were of one voice expressing their horror and disbelief.

"It is clear to us all, who serve on the ground in parishes and churches of different traditions, that rough sleeping is a complex matter which deserves an integrated response.

"This response needs to see the homeless we serve in our parishes not as people to be punished for begging but which treats the poorest of our flock with care and respect for their human dignity."

Fr Dominic strongly expressed that the proposed law, instead of fining and forgetting, needs to help these individuals get back on their feet.

Concurring with the clergy, Catholic Union's deputy director James Somerville-Meikle commented: "It is extraordinary that these changes are being proposed without first consulting groups and charities involved in supporting people rough on our streets.

"The Criminal Justice Bill risks doing more harm than good in a whole range of areas.

"Hopefully this letter will add further pressure on the Government to reconsider this Bill."