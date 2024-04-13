The force, which covers Gwent, Caerphilly, Torfaen, Newport and Monmouthshire, is revealed to have had a total of 9,483 cases of domestic abuse recorded in the last year alone.

These figures are the result of an investigation led by Personal Injury Claims UK into the number of domestic abuse cases reported to each police force across the UK.

Gwent Police’s figures of domestic abuse reports make up 16 per cent of all the crime figures reported in the district last year.

Results obtained from Freedom of Information Requests (FOIs) reveal that between November 2022 and October 2023, 73 per cent of the domestic abuse victims in the Gwent Police area were female and 26 per cent were male.

A further one per cent of victims had other gender identities or the gender was recorded as ‘unknown.’

The highest number of domestic abuse crimes recorded by Gwent Police was in May 2023, with a staggering 931 reports.

The lowest figures were logged in July and August 2023, with 737 crimes reported in each month.

Gwent Police’s website recognises that domestic abuse can affect people from all walks of life and in different ways.

Head of Crime at Gwent Police, Detective Chief Superintendent Nicky Brain, said: “Supporting survivors of domestic abuse and violence and bringing those responsible for those offences before the courts are among our main priorities.

“These abhorrent crimes can leave victims feeling extremely vulnerable inside their own homes and in the communities in which they live.

“We understand that it can be incredibly difficult for victims of domestic abuse and violence to take the first step and come forward to report these offences or seek support.

“We would encourage anyone living in our communities to speak out and report either to us, via a confidential reporting line or one of our partner agencies

“Initiatives are in place to provide safeguarding to victims and any of their other family members who may also require this support.”

What is Clare’s Law?

The Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme (DVDS), also known as Clare’s Law, enables the police to disclose information to a victim or potential victim of domestic abuse about their partner’s or ex-partner’s previous abusive or violent offending.

How can victims of domestic abuse get help?

Suffering domestic violence at the hands of an individual or organisation can be incredibly daunting.

Victims may see justice, an apology or compensation - anything to provide closure or solace.

Gwent Police offers support for victims including an explanation of Clare’s Law and actively promotes and supports campaigns designed to raise awareness within our communities of domestic abuse and violence, such as Call Out Only and Live Fear Free.

Personal Injury Claims UK has a team of criminal injury experts who operate a 24-hour helpline and live chat service, available on their website here.