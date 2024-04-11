He was born in January 2012 and is currently being looked after at All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary, near Ponthir, where he arrived in March 2024.

A spokesman for the sanctuary said: "Coco is a very intelligent, happy boy who adores being out and about.

"Even though he is 12 years old, due to his breed, he is very energetic and is happy to walk long distances.

"Coco has come from a household around children of many ages and therefore could potentially be rehomed in a family environment.

"He is very vocal and will tell you to hurry up when it is walk time! He is a lovable boy who will make a great companion.

"Coco is good when travelling in the car but he may try to get into the front seat to be close to his humans. He has a fear of missing out! Therefore, proper travel equipment will need to be used in line with the Government Travel Safety Guidelines for Dogs."

He is not able to live with cats but has previously lived with a Staffordshire Bull Terrier in the past, so could potentially live with another dog.

He has no medical issues.

For more information go to www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/ .