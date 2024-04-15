A MAN and woman have appeared in court charged with serious assault allegations.
Benjamin Germain, 32, and Collette Tunney, 52, from Newport are accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Ryan Mayes at Price Close on April 6.
The defendants have also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon – a hammer – in public and causing criminal damage to a black Volkswagen Golf on the same date.
Germain and Tunney, both of Edmundsbury Road, Duffryn are due to appear in the crown court on May 7.
They were remanded in custody after appearing at Newport Magistrates' Court
