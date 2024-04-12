RMT has postponed their planned strike on CrossCountry for Saturday, April 13 upon management's agreement to intensive talks to resolve the ongoing dispute.

This means that CrossCountry services including those serving south Wales stations like Cardiff, Newport and Chepstow, will be running.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "With our members prepared to take strike action this weekend, CrossCountry management has seen the need to sit down with RMT to find a long-term resolution to this impasse.

"We have agreed to suspend strike action and take up this opportunity.

"But our strike mandate remains in place, so we will name new strike dates if that becomes necessary."

The company only recently agreed to recognise RMT at all grades, leading to this breakthrough.