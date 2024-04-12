On Friday and Saturday, April 12 and 13, the area is expected to see increased pollen production due to the warmer and sunnier weather, according to airborne allergens expert Max Wiseberg.

He cautioned that these conditions will "trigger more trees in more regions of the country to produce their pollen."

Mr Wiseberg, who created HayMax allergen barrier balms, warned: "This is really just the beginning of the peak tree pollen production, not good news for hay fever sufferers allergic to tree pollen, which is likely to continue well into May."

However, he also offered some comforting guidance for those suffering from hay fever.

While acknowledging that there is no cure for hay fever, Mr Wiseberg explained that there are many measures and precautions people can take to reduce the effects of the pollen. This includes creating your own hay fever first aid kit.

The first approach he suggested is to avoid the pollen by using an allergen barrier balm.

Such balms, he suggested, can be applied around the nostrils and bones of the eyes for effectiveness.

Mr Wiseberg also mentioned various forms of medication that can help with hay fever symptoms.

These include antihistamines and nasal sprays to counteract the effects of too many histamines, the body’s reaction to excess pollen.

For itchy, sneezing, watering, and congested noses, nasal sprays were recommended.

"There are many other drug-free and natural products available for hay fever sufferers," Mr Wiseberg added.

"Quercetin is thought to limit the release of histamine.

"Butterbur is a herbal extract that is believed to have an antihistamine-like effect on hay fever symptoms."

"Good luck," Mr Wiseberg concluded, urging sufferers to visit his website for further advice on management strategies and lifestyle changes.

As the pollen count rises, those afflicted are urged to stay informed and take appropriate steps to reduce their discomfort.