Kaspa's Desserts

Kaspas (Image: Google)Location: 137 Commercial St, Kingsway Centre, Newport NP20 1LN

Opening times: 12pm-11pm Monday to Friday and 11am-11pm Saturday and Sunday

This popular dessert chain, which has a Google review rating of three point nine stars, is many people's go to for not just an ice cream but also lots of popular sweet treats, including waffles, cakes and bubble slushies. This could be the easy pick if you are someone who loves to try lots of different flavours of ice cream, with dozens to choose from, including sundaes.

Subzero

Subzero, Newport (Image: Google)Location: Unit 5, 397 Malpas Rd, Newport NP20 6WB / Riverbank Court, Newport Rd, Trethomas, Caerphilly CF83 8BY

Opening times: 12pm-10pm Tuesday to Sunday, closed Mondays

Another popular chain, this place boasts an excellent review rating of four point eight stars and is clearly very popular with locals and visitors alike. People are praising the "wide range" of "quality ice creams" available at this chain, who do "excellent portions". From the reviews, it is clear that this is a "firm favourite" among many in the area.

Sprinkles

Sprinkles (Image: Google)Location: 114 Chepstow Rd, Maindee, Newport NP19 8EF

Opening times: 4pm-11pm Monday to Friday and Sunday and 1pm-11pm Saturday

This independent store lies near the heart of Newport city centre, and has an overall review rating of four point four stars, with people confirming they are a "pleasure to deal with" and would be very likely to use them again. The majority of reviews say the staff are "lovely" and where there were concerns about orders, nothing was too much trouble for managers.

Gelato

Gelato (Image: Google)Location: 127 Caerleon Rd, Newport NP19 7BZ

Opening times: 5.30pm-11pm seven days a week

Dubbed by one customer as the "best place ever", this parlour has an overall Google rating of four point eight stars, with customers raving about the gelato being "better than normal ice cream". There is plenty for any sweet tooth who wants something a bit different too, including milkshakes, waffles and doughnuts. This place has been "highly recommended" by some customers for their "outstanding" service and quality.