Castle View Post Office, set inside is closing from 2.30pm on Saturday, April 13 for a period of around five weeks.

The reason for this temporary closure at the branch at 1-2 Castle View Shopping Centre in Caerphilly is to allow extensive building work to take place.

It is predicted that the work will take around five weeks with the plan being to reopen the branch on Friday, May 17 at 9am.

While the Castle View branch is closed, the nearest alternative branches for customers to use are:

Caerphilly Post Office, Unit 4 Castle Court Shopping Centre, Caerphilly, CF83 1NU

Penyrheol Post Office, 8-10 Troed Y Bryn, Caerphilly, CF83 2PX

Similar services that are available at Castle View are available at these branches, while parking is available either outside the branch or nearby and public transport is available.

Caerphilly Post Office in Castle Court is open Monday to Saturday 9am to 5.30pm and Penyrheol Post Office is open 9am to 7.30pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 12pm on Saturday.

Post Office Network Provision Manager, Santosh Samudrala, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the work.

"The safety of our customers is of paramount, therefore, to allow for the building work to take place, it will be necessary for the service to close temporarily.”