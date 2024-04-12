This includes Tata Steel in Port Talbot where serious concerns of the future of thousands of jobs have been raised.

During the past week, UK Government minister for industry Alan Mak, visited numerous steel sites, including Tata Steel in Port Talbot, Celsa Steel Cardiff, and British Steel Scunthorpe and Teesside.

Reacting to the visits, steelworker union Community's national officer for steel, Alun Davies shared his displeasure.

Mr Davies said: "We note that the latest industry minister has been sneaking around steel sites this week whilst avoiding any engagement with steelworkers.

"Perhaps that's understandable, as our members would have told him what they think of his government's approach to steel."

He lamented the lack of stable leadership in the department, as the Conservatives have appointed 13 steel ministers since 2010.

Mr Davies added: "The minister had the audacity to trumpet the government's deal with Tata during his whistle-stop visit to Port Talbot and other steel sites this week.

"This bargain basement deal will leave the UK as an outlier in the G20 as the only country unable to make its own primary steel."

Similarly, Community's assistant general secretary, Alasdair McDiarmid, expressed his dissatisfaction with the government's efforts.

He stated: "For all his warm words this week, the minister will know that his government have fallen short and failed our steel industry at every turn.

"Support to help the industry decarbonise has also been piecemeal at best."

Mr McDiarmid also contrasted the UK government's approach with possible alternatives, saying: "Labour's commitment of £3billion to support steel over the next parliament shows what could be achieved with the right ambition."

He made clear that the steel industry needed a government committed to placing it at the heart of a robust manufacturing strategy.

Mr McDiarmid emphasised that decarbonisation shouldn't mean deindustrialisation and called for a government that understands this.