Jamie Morgan, 31, from Ebbw Vale attacked Thomas Simmonds, Cerys Morgan and Jordan Morris on the town’s Church Street on Saturday, April 6.

The defendant pleaded guilty to three counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

These offences put Morgan, of Drysiog Street, in breach of a suspended 36-week prison sentence he was serving for similar offences.

MORE NEWS: Thief stole £1,800 of goods from supermarkets during shoplifting spree

That was for assaulting PC Michael Lammert and PC Rhys Minett in Tredegar on December 6 last year.

Morgan was jailed for 50 weeks after that suspended sentence was fully activated and he received a consecutive 14-week term for this month’s offences.

The defendant was also ordered to pay officers Simmonds, Morgan and Morris £150 each in compensation.