Theatre company, Concept Players, is set to present its latest masterpiece this month.

Julian Fellowes penned the musical adaptation of the classic tale of friendship and adventure and features music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.

This talented duo is responsible for the acclaim of hit musicals "Mary Poppins," "Half a Sixpence,", "Honk!" and "Betty Blue Eyes."

Mr Fellowes has transformed into a household name with the success of "Downtown Abbey" and "The Gilded Age".

The music and lyrics promise to captivate audiences, marrying the charming world of Kenneth Grahame's original story with memorable music and witty lyrics.

Director Richard Thomas said: "We are absolutely delighted to bring 'The Wind In The Willows' musical adaptation to life on stage."

He further capitalised on Concept Players' commitment to faithfully recreate the heart of Grahame's story.

Mr Thomas said: "This production will capture the essence of Grahame's story and the exceptional talents of this esteemed trio.

"It provides a fresh and immersive experience for our audience.

"It's a story that holds a special place in the hearts of many, and we're committed to doing it justice."

The production will feature a skilful ensemble of actors.

Each has been meticulously chosen to portray the iconic characters from the novel and bring the musical to life.

Audiences will be treated to a captivating mix of music, dance, and stunning visuals, taking them directly to the idyllic world of the riverbank.

Concept Players extends an invitation to patrons, families, and fans of all ages to join in the excitement.

Whether visitors are well-versed theatre enthusiasts, or it's their first introduction to the tale, The Wind in The Willows is a must-see event that promises to leave a lasting impression.

Tickets for the musical can be purchased on the Dolman Theatre website or by calling 01633 263670.

Performances are scheduled at Newport's Dolman Theatre from April 19 to 20, with both matinee and evening shows available.