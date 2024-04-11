Police have seized a number of vehicles in Gwent this week while using Party to Crime tactics.
In Torfaen, one person was arrested yesterday, Wednesday, April 10 and had their van seized for having no licence or insurance.
Gwent Police revealed on social media that the person was arrested for driving offences and drug offences.
They apologised for the short delays to motorists in the area and thanked the assistance of other road users.
Meanwhile, in Newport, officers stopped a motorbike at the Tesco Petrol station on Cardiff Road on Saturday, April 6.
Following checks from Gwent Police the bike was found to be uninsured with the driver disqualified.
Police revealed that the bike was seized, and the driver was reported to court.
On the same day, four vehicles were seized in other parts of Newport for driving without insurance.
Police revealed on social media that one of the vehicles attempted to disguise their number plates by applying mud to both plates.
Two cars and two vans were seized, while other offences that were dealt with included no seatbelt and driving over 90mph.
Two further vehicles were stopped for having no insurance and driving without a valid MOT and Tax both drivers were reported for offences and the vehicles were seized.
Police say that one of the drivers was also disqualified and prosecuted.
