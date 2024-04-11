"The Jordan" is inspired by new Capital presenter Jordan North and his ultimate breakfast ingredients - bacon, ketchup, brown sauce and a dollop of mustard - which he discussed with fellow co-hosts Sian Welby and Chris Stark on the show earlier this week.

He said the bacon roll with mustard, along with a squeeze of both ketchup and brown sauce had “changed his life” since he first tried it 12 years ago, telling listeners “don’t knock it ‘til you’ve tried it!”.

What is your take on The Jordan butty? (Image: Capital/Instagram)

Upon hearing of North's unique breakfast, Greggs got to work and developed "The Jordan" butties which they hand-delivered to the Capital studio for the hosts to enjoy.

North, who took over from Roman Kemp as co-host of Capital Breakfast this week, was "buzzing" upon the delivery, exclaiming "Oh my God this is amazing!”.

The breakfast roll sent fans into a spin on an Instagram poll with 76% of listeners voting “You’ve GOT to be joking” when asked about trying “The Jordan”, while 24% agreed with his bizarre sauce combination.

On Thursday's (April 11) show, Stark called upon Greggs CEO Roisin Currie to pull a favour for them and launch "The Jordan" in stores across the UK.

Speaking on the Capital Breakfast Show, Currie said: "If our customers are saying they’d like to try it, then let me see if there’s something we could do."

She also admitted she was keen to try one for herself.

Greggs to offer "The Jordan" breakfast buttie for free across the UK- how to claim

Now it seems the Capital Breakfast team have got their wish as Greggs have now revealed they will introduce "The Jordan" breakfast butties to five of its stores across the UK for one day only - Friday (April 12).

The five Greggs stores "The Jordan" will be available at are:

Newcastle upon Tyne (73-75 Grainger Street, NE1 5JE)

London (1 Leicester Square, WC2H 7NA)

Cardiff (34 Queen Street, CF10 2BY)

Burnley (Charter Walk Shopping Centre, 31 The Lower Mall, BB11 1BA)

Birmingham (U3B, Bullring Shopping Centre, Lower Mall, B5 4BA)

Each of the Greggs stores will be giving away 100 of the breakfast rolls for free on Friday.

So to claim one of "The Jordan" breakfast all you have to do is be one of the first 100 people to visit any of these Greggs stores between 8am and 11am on Friday.

It's as simple as that.