LEIGHTON KILLORAN, 45, of no fixed abode, Newport was jailed for six weeks after he pleaded guilty to two counts of being in breach of a restraining order on February 29 and March 6.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs.

STEPHEN CORKAN, 55, of Jamaica Walk, Coedkernew, Newport was banned from driving for 14 months after he admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis on January 18.

He was fined £500 and ordered to pay a £200 surcharge.

JACOB MOSELEY, 23, of The Walk, Blaina must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence on the A4042 in Abergavenny on September 11, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DANIEL STEPHEN PUGH, 38, of Chapel Road, Blaina must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

BLAINE ROSS, 36, of Commercial Road, Newport must pay £785 in compensation and costs after pleading guilty to two stealing two bicycles on September 8, 2023.

TOMOS MORGAN, 34, of Clos Ysgol Kemys, Sebastopol, Pontypool was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted causing criminal damage at toilets at Kings Sports Bar in Newport on December 16, 2023.

He was ordered to pay £300 compensation, £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER KERBY, 35, of Jubilee Way, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £400 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on September 10, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MICHAEL DAVID MOFFETT, 45, of Pidwelt Rise, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GREGORY PALMER, 42, of Brambling Crescent, Penallta, Caerphilly must pay £190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 72mph in 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on September 14, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JANET ROSALIND HOWELL, 66, Tre Adam Lane, Llantilio Crossenny, Monmouthshire must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on September 12, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.