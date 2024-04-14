At present, the local school for youngsters in the villages of Tredunnock, Llandegveth and Llanhennock is the Charles Williams Church in Wales Primary in Caerleon which is across the county boundary in the Newport City Council local authority area.

Monmouthshire County Council’s cabinet has now agreed the villages will be part of the catchment area of Usk Church in Wales Primary School, from September 2025, so that children have a school in their county.

Cllr Martyn Groucutt, the cabinet member for education, said: “I think we should be promoting a Monmouthshire school for Monmouthshire children. There is certainly room in Usk Primary, where rolls are slightly falling at the moment, to be able to accommodate these children so I see it as a win, win.”

The Labour member said the council’s consultation received 21 responses with 17 in favour and four opposed and he said local Conservative Cllr Fay Bromfield had “repeatedly made clear” to him there is community support.

The move could cost the council an extra £41,000 in school transport costs, as it must provide transport to children who live within the qualifying distance transport to their local school, but Cllr Groucutt said none currently receive free transport but said the amont was “small beer” when considering the benefits.

He also said until Newport City Council makes any changes to its catchment areas the villages will remain as part of the catchment of the Charles Williams school.