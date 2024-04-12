Judges Simon Cowell, Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden are set to return for series 17 of Britain's Got Talent along with hosts Ant and Dec.

ITV revealed the start date for the new series on Wednesday (April 10) when they released a new trailer.

The trailer opens with Ant and Dec with the later saying: "The biggest party on telly is back."

Ant adds: "And you know what every great party needs!?"

With the pair then yelling: "Talent."

The biggest party on telly is BACK and it's BURSTING with talent! 🎉



Join us for a bumper weekend of #BGT, Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st April on @ITV 1, @ITVX and @WeAreSTV. pic.twitter.com/Oq8FWKRcSP — BGT (@BGT) April 10, 2024

The trailer goes on to show a host of acts set to appear on Britain's Got Talent in 2024 and concludes with Amanda Holden pressing the golden buzzer.

When is Britain's Got Talent on as ITV reveal start date?





Fans don't have long to wait for the new series of Britain's Got Talent.

Britain's Got Talent begins on April 20 at 7.30pm and will air on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

The second episode of the new series will then air at 7.30pm on Sunday, April 21 on the same channels.

Who won Britain's Got Talent 2023?





Ahead of the start of Britain's Got Talent 2024, you may be looking for a refresher on last year's series.

Norwegian comedian Viggo Venn won the 2023 series of Britain's Got Talent.

He beat teenage dancer Lillianna Clifton and 14-year-old magician Cillian O'Connor in the final.