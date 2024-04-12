The eight Cardiff shows over four days are part of a series of intimate live concerts Jones has scheduled to celebrate the release of his much-anticipated standalone album, 'Inevitable Incredible.'

The shows begin next month in Birmingham, with performances also lined up for Glasgow, Manchester, and London.

Jones has released another track from the upcoming album, set to launch on May 3, 2024, on Stylus Records through Ignition Records Ltd.

The new piano ballad, 'Monsters In The House,' highlights the singer-songwriter's continued artistic development and raw emotional appeal.

Previous releases from 'Inevitable Incredible' have earned the singer accolades from several outlets.

The Sun likened 'Turn Bad Into Good' to a song worthy of a Bond soundtrack, whilst Classic Pop Magazine applauded the "bold stylistic shift" demonstrated in the title track.

The Daily Star praised it as "a lovely introspective string-laced solo tune."

Over his 25-year music career, Jones and his band, Stereophonics, have dominated radio and arena stages.

Their anthems etched into the public consciousness, as demonstrated by their 2022 album 'Oochya!', which topped UK charts and was supported by a successful sold-out stadium tour.

Jones' recent collaborative project, Far From Saints, has also enjoyed chart success.

The Americana-influenced debut album peaked at number 5 on the UK Official Albums Chart whilst topping the UK Official Americana and Country Artists Albums Charts.

With 'Inevitable Incredible,' Jones showcases his evolving artistry and songwriting prowess.

As Jones readies to embark on the 'Inevitable Incredible' tour, fans have shown their support through swift ticket sales, selling out most locations and necessitating added dates to meet overwhelming demand.

Concert-goers in Cardiff will cram The Gate for four nights of incredible live music from May 11th through May 15th.

For fans who missed out on tickets for the sold-out performances, there's hope yet.

Further tour dates are scheduled for Manchester and Birmingham, with two shows also slated for London's Alexandra Palace Theatre.