Christian Ambrosen, 34, punched the victim repeatedly in the face in the Wattsville area of Caerphilly on Saturday, September 2 last year.

The woman has since died, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Ambrosen, formerly of Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) and engaging in controlling and/or coercive behaviour.

He also admitted driving whilst disqualified and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

Nicholas Gedge, prosecuting, said the defendant has a previous conviction for wounding and assault by beating from 2022.

That was for shocking attacks on three innocent victims – including a husband and wife – after he had falsely accusing them of being paedophiles.

David Pinnell representing Ambrosen asked Judge Shomon Khan to give the defendant a 25 per cent discount to account for his guilty pleas.

His barrister said that while being held on remand his client has completed lots of courses.

Four of them were directly relevant to addressing offending behaviour – victim awareness, substance abuse, building better relationships and relapse prevention.

His mother attended court to say she depends on him for help with her physical disabilities, as does his grandmother.

They in turn keep an eye on his mental health issues.

Mr Pinnell said Ambrosen regretted his behaviour towards the woman who had subsequently passed away and wrote a letter to that effect which was handed in.

For the lead offence, Judge Khan jailed the defendant for two years and three months.

He was handed consecutive prison terms of two months for driving whilst disqualified and one month for being in breach of a suspended sentence.

Ambrosen received a concurrent sentence of 12 months for engaging in controlling and/or coercive behaviour.

The total custodial sentence was two years and six months.

The defendant, now of Lewis Street, Riverside, Cardiff was disqualified from driving for five years and nine months.

He must also pay a £228 victim surcharge following his release from jail.