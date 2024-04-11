Gwent Police are asking drivers of the vehicles involved and motorists travelling on the A465 at Llanvihangel Crucorney between 4:10 pm and 4:30 pm on Tuesday, April 9.

The full statement from Gwent Police reads: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A465 at Llanvihangel Crucorney, near Abergavenny, at around 4.10 pm on Tuesday 9 April.

“An unknown vehicle, believed to be orange in colour, allegedly overtook another unknown vehicle while travelling north towards Hereford.

“A Volkswagen Polo travelling south towards Abergavenny left the road and overturned.

“Officers attended and there were no reports of any injuries.

“Now officers investigating the collision would like to speak to the drivers of the vehicles involved and any motorists travelling on the A465 at Llanvihangel Crucorney between 4.10pm and 4.30pm on Tuesday 9 April.

“Anyone with information, including dashcam or CCTV footage, is asked to contact us by calling 101 and quoting log 341 of 9 April 2024.”

You can send police a direct message on social media or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.