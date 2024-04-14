JOSHUA HATFIELD, 23, of Temperance Hill, Risca must pay £630 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 70mph in 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on September 14, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

SHAUNA PATTEMORE, 28, of Aqueduct Close, Caerleon, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAC FLETCHER, 27, of Glandwr Street, Abertillery must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

REBECCA SMITH, 44, of Marlborough Road, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 60mph in 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on September 10, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

SAMANTHA JOANNE MORGAN, 29, of Warne Street, Fleur-de-Lys, Blackwood must pay £672 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 68mph in 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on September 14, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

DARREN LAWLESS, 41, of Wood Street, Cwmcarn, Caerphilly must pay £521 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 70mph in 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on September 14, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

GAVIN HOLLOWAY, 57, of Commercial Road, Llanhilleth must pay £190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 47mph in 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on September 11, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

THOMAS MCGRATH, 39, of Monmouth Close, New Inn, Pontypool must pay £510 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 54mph in 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race on September 11, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

BLUE TUBE SCAFFOLDING LTD, Bilston Street, Newport have to pay £1,000 in a fine and costs after they were found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

MARGARET JONES, 53, of Lower Cwm Nant Gam, Llanelly Hill, Monmouthshire must pay £650 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on September 14, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

RICHARD DARCH, 45, of Osborne Road, Pontypool must pay £298 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 47mph in 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race on September 11, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

BENJAMIN BRICKLEY, 36, of Ty Bryn, Tredegar must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANDREW SANDERS, 49, of Darran Road, Risca must pay £460 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted speeding at 38mph in 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on June 28, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ROGER FREDERICK TOMKINS, 59, of Acre Close, Swffryd, Abertillery must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 62mph in 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on September 14, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.