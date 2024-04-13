A MAN is to go on trial next year after he pleaded not guilty to raping a woman.
Patrick Dillon, 24, from Abertillery is accused of sexually assaulting the complainant in Caerphilly county three years ago in October 2021.
The defendant, of Somerset Street, denied the allegation during a hearing at Newport Crown Court.
Dillon is due to go on trial on January 6, 2025.
The case is expected to last between three and four days.
He was granted conditional bail by Judge Eugene Egan.
