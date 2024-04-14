THERE is nothing dignified about animal trophy hunting.

That is why I spoke from the Labour frontbench in Parliament about the importance of finally passing legislation to ban the importation of these so-called trophies to the UK.

The innocent victims of this barbaric sport too often experience immense fear and pain in their final moments - and see the worst of humanity at the end of their lives.

Worse still, some of the animals are shot by less experienced hunters - with less efficient weapons such as crossbows or spears.

I have also been horrified to learn about “canned hunting” which can see captive wild animals suffer from extremely poor living conditions - only for their body, or a part of it, to become someone’s souvenir.

The UK should have ended trophy hunting imports a long time ago. It was included in Labour’s last manifesto for government and the Conservatives made the same pledge in 2019.

They have talked the talk on ending this cruel practice with a ban that would enjoy broad support among the British public and in Newport West.

But as with so many issues, these Tories seem more interested in dither, delay - and distracting themselves with internal squabbles.

So, four years on from the General Election, my question is simple: why is the measure not already in law?

I am grateful for animal welfare charities such as FOUR PAWS, Humane Society International and World Animal Protection which have pushed tirelessly for this legislation to be passed.

It can only be a sad indictment of this Tory Government that four years after they promised a ban, they have nothing to show for it. If they fail to get it across the line, the next UK Labour Government will.

Last month, I also met with representatives from Transport for Wales and Network Rail to discuss the myriad issues afflicting our railways in South Wales.

Data published at the end of last year shows Newport station is the second busiest in Wales with more than 2.3 million entries and exits over the course of 12 months.

Despite budget challenges after the Tories crashed the economy, the Welsh Labour Government has shown it is serious about investing in public transport and making it easier to get around.

I am particularly pleased to see the return of regular and direct services between Newport and Ebbw Vale benefiting families, commuters and visitors across Gwent.

These improvements are encouraging but passengers across the UK have endured a torrid time with disruptions and delays.

What we are seeing is the result of Tory mismanagement and neglect of our great British railway network over the past 14 years.

And following one of the wettest years on record, the problems are clear to see.

I will work with my Labour colleague and friend, shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh, to bolster rail infrastructure in Wales.

Let’s just hope the Tory Government don’t go completely off the rails before they reach the end of the line.