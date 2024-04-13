Graham Wood, 62, from Newport was more than three times the limit when driving a Mini Cooper on the city’s Lyne Road last month.

He pleaded guilty to drink driving with 106 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Wood, of Cornwall Road, was ordered to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and disqualified from driving for two years.

He was fined £120, ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

The offence took place on March 21, Newport Magistrates' Court heard.