IT'S been a productive morning for the police after arrests were made in relation to drug supply.
Gwent Police made arrests in Monmouth this morning, April 12.
"Items" were seized and the police is urging anyone with information to contact them.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "Officers Conducted two warrants at address's Monmouth this morning.
"A number of items were seized in relation to drug supply.
"We urge anyone who has any information regarding the use and supply of controlled drugs to share information with police, this can be done anonymously."
You can contact Gwent Police by dialling 101 or anonymously online at crimestoppers-uk.org, or by phone, 0800 555 111.
