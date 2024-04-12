Tŷ Newport will be hosting a recruitment day at its new hotel on Saturday, April 13.

A spokesperson for Tŷ Newport: said "As we get closer to the opening of our new Tŷ Newport hotel, we are looking for the right people to deliver exceptional experiences to our guests.

"This Saturday, general manager James and the team will be hosting a recruitment open day at the hotel from 10am-3pm.

"This is a great opportunity for anyone who wants to explore a career in hospitality, is looking for a new challenge, and to experience Tŷ Newport before anyone else.

"With roles from the kitchen, bar, front desk and beyond available - click the link below to register your interest for our interview day by completing the application form."

Just a stone's throw from Celtic Manor Resort and ICC Wales, Tŷ Newport - run by The Celtic Collection - will have 146 spacious bedrooms, two 12-person meeting rooms, a Mediterranean-themed restaurant and small gym they are calling the “Activi-tŷ Suite”.

The name of the hotel (house in Welsh) is not the only thing homely about the place. Rooms will be fitted with a desk, coffee table, tea and coffee making facilities, hairdryer, ironing board, 49-inch Samsung TV, complimentary WiFi and air conditioning.

A hint at what the decor might look like (Image: Newsquest)

The hotel is set to open in the summer (Image: Newsquest)

The home theme extends to the “Casa” kitchen and bar on the ground floor, to be headed by chef Adam Whittle who joins from the Celtic Collection’s 2 AA Rosette award-winning Newbridge on Usk.

Though this is a hotel that will pride itself on getting the basics right, it is the result of very deliberate design – that much is clear even in the building’s current, unfurnished state.

The corridors are wide enough to allow two golf parties to pass each other comfortably, no side-shuffling necessary, and there is a mini roundabout in the car park which allows guests to drop off their bags before they find a space.

This hotel, the team believe, will go a long way to plugging the “demand for bedrooms” in the area, facilitating ever-bigger events at the ICC whilst doubling up as a not-so-far getaway for people who live in and around south Wales.