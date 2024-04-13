The union calls on its members to vote 'yes' to industrial action in response to what it has referred to as Tata's bad deal for steel.

The proposed deal could result in the removal of the UK's virgin steelmaking capacity and lead to thousands of job losses.

The bulk of these job losses would likely be in Port Talbot and Llanwern.

Community has expressed concerns about Tata's decarbonisation plans, which, it says, would lead to the closure of Blast Furnace 4 at Port Talbot and production paused for three years.

It could also see the closure of Llanwern’s cold mill and the building of an untested 3mt Electric Arc Furnace with no secured scrap supply.

Roy Rickhuss, Community Union general secretary, stated: "Tata's bad deal for steel would be a hammer blow for our steel industry.

"It would see vital skilled jobs lost and dirty steel products imported from overseas."

Mr Rickhus also highlighted potential national security implications, describing it as making Britain an outlier on the G20.

Community's national officer for steel, Alun Davies, urged members to consider their pivotal role in protecting the steel industry.

He said, "No steel job is safe under Tata’s bad deal for steel, and it’s imperative that we all band together as one at this critical time."

Mr Davies further encouraged members not to "go gently into the night," but to stand up for their proud industry.

They must, as he characterised, take action to "forge a future for steel when it mattered most."

Mr Rickhuss concluded his remarks by reiterating that industrial action is a last resort, but necessary in the struggle to preserve the industry.

The union plans to use every tool at its disposal to apply pressure on Tata to reconsider its proposed plans.

Community has presented an alternative Multi-Union Plan that it argues safeguards primary steelmaking capacity and avoids compulsory redundancies.

Mr Rickhuss emphasised the need for Tata to review the alternative proposal, as he stated, "our members won't be bullied or intimidated into accepting" the bad deal for steel.

The ballot opened on April 11 and will run throughout the next month.

Members of the Community union are now urged to vote and help influence the future of their industry.