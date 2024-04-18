While serving on the QE2, requisitioned as a troop ship, Pierre Corniouer, from Tredegar, was involved in rescuing survivors from HMS Ardent, HMS Antelope and HMS Coventry all set ablaze and sunk by enemy dive bombers.

He described the harrowing scene as sailors suffered horrific burns when the ships were devastated by explosions and said: “The memory of those times live with you and haunt you for ever.”

Accompanied by his wife Marie, he relies on an Assistance Dog, named Lance, to help with his post traumatic stress disability.

He said: “I am proud to have served but sad at the loss of life.”

He is now a champion for the Assistance Dogs charity which provides trained dogs to help those who are affected by disability, mental health challenges and other similar conditions and to give them greater independence.

After completing 33 years in the Royal Fleet Auxiliary he retired and is now a volunteer chaplain.

Ponthir made history by commissioning the first public war memorial for more than 100 years. It complements the Scroll of Honour inside the chapel listing the names of 25 young men who gave their lives in two world wars beside a second list of the 70 men who served.

The dedication service was conducted by the Rev Nigel Burge assisted by the Rev Wendy Tayler from All Saints Church, Llanfrechfa, with contributions from Cllr Ian Danaher, chairman of Ponthir Community Councl, Jean Stanbury and Kit Bevan, who served in Queen Alexandra’s Royal Auxiliary Nursing Corps.

The Rev Howard Jones praised the enterprise of Ponthir Community Council, led by Cllr Ian Danaher, and its enduring partnership with the Baptist Church to provide a community memorial to the dead of all conflicts and a focal point for remembrance by military, the public and schools.

During the act of remembrance standard bearers Anne Marie Cobley, Newport, who attended Queen Elizabeth’s funeral and the coronation of King Charles, and Ron Bennett, MBE from Caldicot (representing Abergavenny Royal British Legion), dipped Standards in salute followed by Last Post sounded by bugler Lance Corporal Anthony Watt.

The army in Wales was represented by Major Peter Harrison, MBE, Logistics Corps, Brecon and Major John Scammell. Welsh Regiment, Cardiff. The Gurkha Regiment was represented by Stephen John from Caerleon.

Members of the public joined a large contingent of ex-servicemen was led by Gordon Hill, county secretary of the Royal British Legion and included veterans from the Royal Welsh Comrades Association based in Cwmbran and from Crumlin, Blackwood and Caerleon.

Young people attending were guides represented by Dawn Clayton Guide Commissioner and Tracey Miles, Guide leader.