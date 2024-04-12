The A465 between Cefn Coed and Dowlais Top will be closed in both directions between Cefn coed and Dowlais from 8pm April 12 until 6am April 15.

Traffic Wales say the work is being done to complete complex and long term roadworks.

During the works the contractor will sometimes need to reduce the road from three lanes to two, close sections of the road overnight or over weekends and use traffic lights to control traffic flow during the works.

There will be disruption this weekend (Image: Google Maps)

The closure and diversion in place (Image: Google Maps)

The speed limit has been changed to 40mph to protect the safety of road workers on site and the public.

This will be enforced in the same way as the existing speed limit using average speed cameras.

Free recovery will be available for vehicles breaking down in the roadworks area.