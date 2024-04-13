Campaigners are advocating for 11 million British employees who believe their roles are unimportant to have a four-day workweek with no salary cut.

Independent think tank Autonomy’s analysed a recent poll by YouGov.

YouGov asked 5,889 Britons if they felt their job had a meaningful contribution to society.

Around a third of respondents, 33 per cent, felt it did not.

According to House of Commons Library research, 33 per cent of the total workforce in the UK is around 11 million people.

People employed in retail and financial services were most likely to declare their jobs purposeless, at 53 per cent, according to YouGov.

Those in hospitality and leisure shared a similar sentiment, at 50 per cent.

This February, research emerged revealing that 54 of 61 businesses participating in a six-month pilot in 2022 maintained a four-day week a year and a half later, with a reported increase in job satisfaction.

Campaigners are planning a condensed, one-month trial in summer called 4UGUST to encourage broader adoption of the four-day workweek.

Companies participating will provide staff a four-day week for all of August, keeping wages unchanged.

Including the August bank holiday, this equates to just four additional days off: a minimal trial.

In Scotland, a public sector pilot has been launched by the Scottish Government, while the Welsh Government is urged to start their trial.

Aliyah Davies, campaigner at the 4 Day Week Campaign, said: "The 9-5, five-day working week is outdated, exhausting and is creating a real crisis in our connection with work.

"Four-day week trials have shown that a shorter working week can boost job satisfaction as well as productivity.

"It truly is a win-win for workers and employers.

"This summer, 4UGUST offers a great opportunity for companies to see the benefits for themselves."

Will Stronge, director of research at Autonomy, said: "Our analysis shows that workers are dissatisfied with their work, and they’re calling for a change.

"Moving to a four-day week could give workers the chance to find fulfilment in other aspects of their lives while also providing benefits to employers in terms of productivity and better recruitment and retention.

"Low commitment trials like 4UGUST are a great way for employers to see how a four-day week might work for them."