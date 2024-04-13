Alasdair Beckett-King, known for his viral online hits and TV appearances, is set to perform his sell-out Edinburgh Fringe show "Nevermore" at the Glee Club in Cardiff on Wednesday, May 8.

With a wildly successful career, boasting appearances on Mock The Week and his upcoming debut on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Beckett-King has established a strong presence in the comedy industry.

A proud author of two children's books, he had a sell-out UK tour last year and is all set to continue the trend this year.

The Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year 2017 is known for his unique approach to stand-up, where he draws on his life as a quasi-historian and 500 year old man.

His show, Nevermore, is a blend of observational humour and whimsical storytelling, addressing a range of life's shallowest mysteries such as the real purpose of train guards, and his peculiar choice for the location of the film Jaws.

Described by the Edinburgh Festival Magazine as "a nice man and a breath of fresh air", the widely applauded comedian, Becket-King, has an impressive array of awards and nominations to his name.

In spite of his renown in the world of film, having won a student Royal Television Society (RTS) award and being nominated for a Student Oscar, he decided to pursue his passion in stand-up comedy.

The acclaimed artist's anti-sea rhetoric builds on his personal sentiment.

As he humorously remarks, Becket-King has been growing taller for the first 16 years of his life, so he didn’t notice the sea levels rising.

Now at 6"2, he jests that he's the only comedian brave enough to stand up to the North Sea.

"Nevermore" is more than just a collection of giggles.

It promises to be an escapade of silliness, mystic undertones, and a positive, uplifting experience.

Critics and audiences alike highly laud the comedian for his refreshing, innovative and bold comedic voice.

Alasdair Beckett-King's is set to make waves on May 8 at the Glee Club on Mermaid Quay, Cardiff at 7.30pm. Tickets are available at the Glee Club Cardiff website.