The Welsh singer-songwriter rose to fame as an operatic singer in 1997 at the age of 11, before later finding success as a pop star.

She has now launched her own podcast, with the first two episodes of the new series going live last week on BBC Sounds, Spotify and all other streaming platforms.

While the third episode went live on Thursday (April 11).

These intimate conversations are filled with working class wisdom, as we discuss things like belonging, identity, and the unbreakable bonds of family.



What is Charlotte Church's new podcast about?





Kicking Back with the Cardiffians is an "authentic and heart-warming" series from Charlotte Church, according to Spotify.

The Spotify description continues: "Charlotte explores her own working-class childhood rooted in Cardiff by passing the mic around her family tree and inviting some of her chosen fam over for a catch up.

"Together, they discuss life lessons learned and moments that are still being processed. Topics span from the secrets to sustaining a long, loving marriage, to how to rebuild yourself in the face of adversity.

"Expect mindful moments, laughter, and a few tales of teens sneaking into clubs, as Charlotte captures the root and branch stories of her family.

"Come and cwtch with Charlotte as we learn to embrace the sanctuary that family can offer and to celebrate our roots so that we, too, can Kick Back with The Cardiffians."

Revealing the launch of the podcast on social media, Church said listeners could expect to hear "intimate" conversations filled with "working class wisdom" while also meeting her family along with "Cardiff's most fabulous characters".

Where to listen to Charlotte Church's new podcast

There will be 15 episodes in the series, with three already available to listen to now, with the third episode having dropped on Thursday (April 11).

A new episode will drop every week.

You can listen to Kicking Back with the Cardiffians by Charlotte Church on BBC Sounds, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other streaming platform.

'Lush mun' - fans already loving Kicking Back with the Cardiffians

Church's fans have taken to social media to share their love for her new podcast - Kicking Back with the Cardiffians.

One person on X (formerly Twitter) commented: "Listening to @charlottechurch Cardiffians pod - hard hitting & difficult stuff in there but laced with humour & fun - flashbacks from back in the day - so her mam was in the same 50 or so strong crowd as moi watching Duran Duran at a wintry Sophia Gardens in '81 - tidy like."

While another added: "Loved episode one with your dad- your laugh is infectious.

"What a gent! I think your accent gets more ‘Cardiff’ as the time went by. Crackin’ start. Lush mun."