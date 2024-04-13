It is a significant step toward the greater usage of eco-friendly fuel sources in aviation.

Termed "Project Acorn," the ground-breaking trial was focused on easyJet, with support from a trade span of partners including Cranfield Aerospace Solutions, Cranfield University, Connected Places Catapult, and DHL Supply Chain, among others.

The trial saw hydrogen used as fuel for ground support equipment (GSE), particularly, baggage tractors in the service of easyJet passenger aircraft.

This demonstration aimed to ascertain the feasibility of using gases like hydrogen safely and reliably to fuel ground equipment in a bustling, real-time airport environment.

David Morgan, chief operating officer at easyJet, said: "It’s without doubt that hydrogen will be an important fuel of the future for short-haul aviation, as demonstrated by the rate of innovation we’re seeing."

Anthony Browne, aviation minister, praised Project Acorn for "using leading engineering to make decarbonisation a reality from the ground operation to the planes themselves."

He added: “Innovative projects like this are crucial to achieving our target, set out in the Jet Zero Strategy of zero emission airport operations by 2040.”

The trial will also serve as a foundational lesson to be translated into a White Paper, as well as inform future safety guidelines and regulatory standards for the application of hydrogen in aviation.

Tim Johnson, director for strategy, policy and communications at the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), said: "This trial will serve as the basis of a White Paper which we will also be contributing to, as well as allow for the creation of further safety guidance and regulatory standards for the use of hydrogen in aviation.

"We look forward to helping nurture this seed of the future greener aviation sector as it continues to grow."

The ultimate aim is to aid the wider decarbonisation of aviation through faster adoption of hydrogen, a potential zero carbon emission fuel source.

This test is expected to accelerate the UK's aviation industry's readiness to incorporate hydrogen into its operations, from developing the necessary infrastructure to creating safety standards.