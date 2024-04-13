If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Gary, male, six years old, Beagle. Gary is a chilled out boy who is so ready to have a family of his own. He came from a breeder and will need adopters who could be there for him and he would prefer to be an only dog in the home. Gary is such a fabulous boy who is desperate to find out all about the comforts he can expect in a home.

Peacock, female, six years old, Cavapoo. Peacock arrived quite overwhelmed but is slowly coming out of her shell. Although she is still unused to being in your arms she is easy to handle and is starting to settle for a gentle fuss. Peacock will need an adult only home which has experience with worried dogs needing extra TLC and patience with a kind resident dog by their side.

Lucky, female, seven years old, German Shepherd. Lucky is a very sweet natured girl. She has spent her time as a breeding dog and doesn’t know how wonderful life can be in a home. She is an older girl who already walks on a lead and would love a calm home to enjoy her retirement with similarly natured resident dogs. Lucky is such a heartbreaker as an older girl in kennels and we know there must be someone who can welcome Lucky home and have the privilege of seeing this wonderful girl flourish.

Bunty, female, five years old, Cavachon. Bunty is a happy little girl who is trying her best to be confident. Bunty has never lived in a home before and will need help learning all about house training and learning to walk on a harness/lead. She will need another dog in her new home.

Petit Pois, female, five years old, Boxer. Petit Pois has come from a breeder to find her forever home. Petit Pois adores other dogs and would need a confident resident dog in her new home. She is learning to walk on a harness and loves treats. She is a wonderful girl who needs that special someone to take her home and show her how loved she is.