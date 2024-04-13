The coach network, FlixBus, is expanding its partnership with Cymru Coaches, and from April, with Bristol Airport will be added as a new destination for passengers.

Tickets are available now, starting from £2.99, with the transport service operating five times daily between the airport and south Wales locations including Newport, Cardiff city centre, Cardiff East Park and Ride, Bridgend, Swansea University, and Swansea city centre.

Additionally, for those travelling between Bristol city centre and the Welsh south, FlixBus will offer affordable, sustainable travel options, with a new destination added to the network: Cardiff East Park and Ride.

Andreas Schorling, managing director of FlixBus UK, emphasised the significance of this new addition for the company.

Mr Schorling said: "Adding Bristol Airport to our network is a key part of our strategy to drive forward our mission to be the largest coach network in the country, and we expect to see strong demand ahead of the peak travel season this summer."

Notably, Bristol Airport catered to 9.8 million passengers in 2023, marking the busiest year in its history.

FlixBus's commitment to sustainability was highlighted by Mr Schorling, with reference to the newly launched pioneering electric coach service as a demonstration of FlixBus's dedication to decarbonisation.

Mr Schorling added: "Providing this new Bristol Airport coach service offers great value, low-carbon and convenient travel options for passengers."

Cymru Coaches, a Swansea-based company that first partnered with FlixBus in the summer of 2022, is also set to expand its commitment to the network.

Steve Pearce, managing director at Cymru Coaches, expressed delight at the growth of their partnership with FlixBus.

Mr Pearce said: "The success of our partnership with FlixBus has been exceptional.

"We’re really proud to be growing with the travel tech brand, as its first operator to deliver Bristol Airport services for the network."

FlixBus's devotion to sustainability coheres well with Bristol Airport's recent unveiling of its Sustainability Strategy, aiming for net zero across its operations by 2030.

Rupert Lawrie, commercial director at Bristol Airport, welcomed the integration of FlixBus services.

Mr Lawrie said: "We’re committed to growing the number of passengers accessing the airport by public transport.

"We’re delighted that FlixBus will provide a brand-new link between Swansea and the Airport, and a new option for the hundreds of thousands of passengers that travel to and from South Wales each year."