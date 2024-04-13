The airport lost £4.4m in the financial year 2022-23, although this was down by £2m from the previous year.

Figures show that since the Welsh Government took over the management of the airport in 2013, it has lost nearly £6.1m.

Official statistics reveal Cardiff to be the only UK airport within the top 30 that witnessed a decline in passengers between 2022 and 2023.

Nearly 859,805 passengers used the airport in 2022, but the number fell by roughly 21,000 to 838,574 in 2023.

Notably, this fall occurred after Wizz Air ceased its services from the airport.

Responding to these figures, shadow minister for transport, Natasha Asghar MS said: "Under the ownership of the Labour Welsh Government, Cardiff Airport is becoming a bottomless money pit for taxpayers.

"While the trend for other similar airports is an increase in passenger numbers, Cardiff Airport is moving in the opposite direction.

"Unless the Labour Welsh Government can deliver more passengers and routes at the airport, it will continue to be a financial black hole."