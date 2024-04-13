The police and crime commissioner elections are taking place on Thursday, May 2 and if you aren't registered, the deadline to do so is midnight on Tuesday, April 16.

The process of registration will enable voting rights for the next general election, set to be held before the end of January 2025.

Herein, however, a change has been introduced - for the first time, voters in Wales will be required to show a photo ID at polling stations.

Those without an acceptable ID can apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate online, but must do so by 5pm on Wednesday, April 24 to receive the certificate in time for the PCC elections - however, you must already be registered to vote to be able to do so.

Potential voters unsure of their registration status can confirm with the elections registration team at 01495 762200.

Help for obtaining the Voter Authority Certificate is available at Torfaen libraries.

For those interested in a postal vote, the application deadline for the PCC elections is 5pm on Wednesday, April 17.

Changes to the postal voting rules require voters to hand in a maximum of six postal votes, including their own, to council buildings with a duly completed 'Return of Postal Voting Documents' form.

Postal votes left at council buildings without the requisite form will be rejected.

These changes are applicable only for PCC and UK parliamentary elections.

Voter ID will not be necessary for voting in Senedd or local government elections in Wales.

For more information on voting with photo ID, the Voter Authority Certificate, or the PCC elections, videos and other resources are available online.