Vehicle fire on M4 causes major delays on motorway

M4 car fire near Cardiff causes major traffic delays

By Sallie Phillips

  • A car fire on the M4 near Cardiff has left major congestion on the M4
  • All lanes are open but there are still significant delays
  • Traffic Wales South is advising to allow additional time for journeys

