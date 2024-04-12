Christian Richardson, 17, was last seen at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, April 10 on Orb Drive in Newport.

He has been described as white, around 5 foot nine tall, of a slim build with brown eyes, short dark brown hair and facial stubble.

According to police, he was last seen wearing a black tracksuit, and has links to the Cwmbran area.

Officers have urged people with information, and Christian himself, to get in touch and quote the reference 2400113983.

The full statement reads: "We're appealing for your help to find Christian Richardson, 17, who was last seen at around 6.30pm on Wednesday 10 April on Orb Drive in Newport.

"Christian is described as white, around 5 ft 9" tall, slim build with brown eyes, short dark brown hair and facial stubble.

"He was last seen wearing a black tracksuit.

"Christian also has links to the Cwmbran area.

"If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call us on 101, or DM us on social media with the reference 2400113983.

"Christian is also urged to get in touch with us."